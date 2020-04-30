Wedbush sees Nordstrom (JWN -7.7% ) as best-positioned in the department sector to weather through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Indeed, the company entered 1Q20 with $850 million in cash, plus $800 million from revolving credit facility, and roughly $600 million proceeds from recently announced senior secured notes. The projected cash position is enough to cover non-purchasing obligations through FY2020," notes analyst Jen Redding.

Redding observes that the company also planned more than $500M savings through cuts in operating expenses, capital expenditures and working capital and suspended quarterly cash dividends/share buybacks.

"Notably, Nordstrom has an e-commerce penetration of ~33%, one of the highest among our covered retailers, giving the company a competitive edge monetizing online consumers relative to peers. Meanwhile, we see the off-price Rack business as an attractive channel to clear unsold store inventories in the future, particularly after the reopening of the economy, given people may have less money to spend on fashion and apparel due to furloughs."