"I can confirm today that for the first time, we are past the peak of this disease," says U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "We avoided an uncontrollable and catastrophic event."

He's planning on next week putting forth his plan for reopening the economy, getting kids back to school, and boosting safety measures for those who must travel to work.

The FTSE 100 today shed 3.5% . It's bounce from the March low hasn't been nearly as strong as some other places, and the index remains down more than 20% YTD.

Related ETFs: EWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB, HEWU, ZGBR