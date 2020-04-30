Abiomed (ABMD +15.3% ) is enjoying its largest intraday gain in almost five years after posting fiscal Q4 results this morning that dampened fears that the quarter would be much worse that it was due to COVID-19 disruptions on non-life-saving procedures.

According the Stephens' Chris Cooley, management commentary was "incrementally more positive" going forward.

The company also discussed the use of an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system in COVID-19 that it acquired via the Breethe merger announced yesterday evening. The device, usually used for rehabbing cardiopulmonary disease patients, enabled a severely ill COVID-19 patient to return home.