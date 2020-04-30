Nine oil companies including Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) have agreed to rent space to store 23M barrels of crude in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed a U.S. official.

Companies storing oil will be allowed to keep it in the SPR through March 2021; terms of the lease contracts are not known.

The Department of Energy has said it is continuing to work with Congress on finding ways to lease more space in the SPR, as the Trump administration tries to help the industry deal with crashing oil prices.