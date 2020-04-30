Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) says it using the lessons learned in China and Europe with the reopening of its plant in Alabama this week

The German automaker thinks its "robust and best practice safety measures" could be a benchmark for the industry.

New protocols to reduce the spread of the virus include the mandatory wearing of face masks, temperature checks at entry and separation of employees in break rooms, cafes and common areas, according to CNBC.

Mercedes only brought back one shift out of three this week at the Alabama site.