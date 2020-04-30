Dow Inc. (DOW -2.4% ) drifts lower after forecasting revenue for the current quarter will fall short of estimates after Q1 results were weighed by lower selling prices for its chemicals and other products.

The company sees Q2 sales of $7.5B-$8.5B, well below the $9.25B analyst consensus, due to slowing global economic activity, with especially weak demand in automotive and industrial applications while plunging oil prices is hurting the Hydrocarbons and Energy segment.

Using China as a model to forecast the timing of recoveries in other markets, Dow expects Q2 will show the largest global economic and chemical industry impacts from COVID-19 and the collapse in energy prices before results improve thereafter.

With more than 40 manufacturing plants in China, Dow has considerable exposure to the country, and Q1 volumes plummeted 25% in China due to the virus spread, but the company anticipates a Q2 upturn in China as factories return to full production.