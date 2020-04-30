Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn has a few questions for Elon Musk following the Tesla (TSLA +0.8% ) Q1 report.

Einhorn wants to know why the accounts receivable balance owed by debtors was high at the end of the quarter despite the shutdown at the end of March.

He also queries why the automotive gross margin held steady with F/X pressures, production interruptions, a lower average selling price and an unfavorable vehicle mix all working against it.

It was only five months ago that he told Musk he was beginning to wonder whether the company's accounts receivable exist.

Usually Musk doesn't leave Einhorn's taunts alone.