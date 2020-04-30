BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -5.1% ) trades sharply lower after Q1 adjusted EPS fell 20% to €11.36 from €11.70 in the prior-year quarter and net income fell 37% to €885M from last year's €1.41B, hurt by weakness in its chemicals and materials segments.

The company says it will cut 2020 spending on plant and equipment to €2.8B, ~18% less than its original plan for €3.4B capex and below the €3.3B spent last year.

Q2 operating income likely will drop to the low hundreds of millions of euros from 1B a year ago, but a loss cannot be ruled out under an extreme scenario, says CEO Martin Brudermueller.

"That is not our base scenario but who can predict how fast we get out of the lockdown?" the CEO says.

Yesterday, BASF withdrew its 2020 guidance because of the uncertainties around the coronavirus crisis while standing by its earlier proposal to pay a €3.30/share dividend for 2019.