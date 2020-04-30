EMCOR Group down 6% post Q1 results
- EMCOR (EME -6.4%) reported Q1 revenue increase of 6.5% Y/Y to $2.3B, and organic growth of 2.7% Y/Y, reflecting double-digit growth in U.S. Mechanical Construction (+10.9% Y/Y) and U.S. Industrial Services segments (+19.9% Y/Y).
- Q1 Gross margin expanded 20 bps to 14.5%; and operating margin declined by 13 bps to 4.6%.
- Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $78.81M, compared to $57.44M a year ago.
- SG&A expenses were $227M (+10.2% Y/Y) or 9.9% of revenues up by 30 bps.
- U.S. Building Services saw revenue growth of 1.2% Y/Y in Q1, faced the most disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to the closure or partial closure of customer facilities.
- Remaining performance obligations at March 31, 2020 were $4.42B, compared to $4.16B a year ago.
