EMCOR Group down 6% post Q1 results

Apr. 30, 2020 1:19 PM ETEMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)EMEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • EMCOR (EME -6.4%) reported Q1 revenue increase of 6.5% Y/Y to $2.3B, and organic growth of 2.7% Y/Y, reflecting double-digit growth in U.S. Mechanical Construction (+10.9% Y/Y) and U.S. Industrial Services segments (+19.9% Y/Y).
  • Q1 Gross margin expanded 20 bps to 14.5%; and operating margin declined by 13 bps to 4.6%.
  • Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $78.81M, compared to $57.44M a year ago.
  • SG&A expenses were $227M (+10.2% Y/Y) or 9.9% of revenues up by 30 bps.
  • U.S. Building Services saw revenue growth of 1.2% Y/Y in Q1, faced the most disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to the closure or partial closure of customer facilities.
  • Remaining performance obligations at March 31, 2020 were $4.42B, compared to $4.16B a year ago.
  • Previously: EMCOR EPS in-line, misses on revenue (April 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.