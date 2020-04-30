BTIG keeps a Neutral rating on Yum Brands (YUM -1.0% ) despite the restaurant company's reliance on the franchise model and YTD share price weakness.

"While we expect Yum! to lean on its balance sheet and asset-light business during this challenging environment,the current disruption appears to be exacerbating underlying challenges that Pizza Hut was already facing," advises analyst Peter Saleh.

Saleh also says the current level of temporary closures and uncertain outlook for most re-openings suggest a longer sales downturn than previously expected.

"We view the lack of detail regarding current sales trends by brand, cash burn metrics and unit development expectations as evidence that this recovery could lag the overall industry," he warns.