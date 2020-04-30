Oil price related asset writedown widens Whitecap Resources' Q1 loss
Apr. 30, 2020 1:20 PM ETWhitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF)SPGYFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF +16.9%) reports a C$2.1B net loss for Q1 mainly due to C$2.9B non-cash writedown in the value of its assets due to low oil prices.
- The company also says it is also shutting down low profitability wells producing about 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to avoid selling at current prices;
- 2020 average production is now expected to be 65,000 – 67,000 boe/d.
- Q1 production increased 4% Y/Y to 73,450 boe/d.
- Whitecap announced a further reduction of $20M in its capital spending budget this year, dropping it to $190M compared to $210M previously.
- Previously: Whitecap Resources reports Q1 results (April 30)