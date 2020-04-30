Oil price related asset writedown widens Whitecap Resources' Q1 loss

Apr. 30, 2020 1:20 PM ETWhitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF)SPGYFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF +16.9%) reports a C$2.1B net loss for Q1 mainly due to C$2.9B non-cash writedown in the value of its assets due to low oil prices.
  • The company also says it is also shutting down low profitability wells producing about 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to avoid selling at current prices;
  • 2020 average production is now expected to be 65,000 – 67,000 boe/d.
  • Q1 production increased 4% Y/Y to 73,450 boe/d.
  • Whitecap announced a further reduction of $20M in its capital spending budget this year, dropping it to $190M compared to $210M previously.
