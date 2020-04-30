With 3.84M more people filing for unemployment this week, bringing the tally up to 30.2M in the last six weeks, and mortgage rates at an all-time low, mortgage-related stocks are taking a beating again.
Mortgage servicers, caught between consumers who can't pay mortgages and bondholders who still need to get paid, are particularly hard hit — New Residential (NRZ -6.4%), Ocwen Financial (OCN -6.5%), Mr. Cooper (COOP -3.0%), and PennyMac Financial (PFSI -4.8%).
Mortgage insurers decline as well — Radian (RDN -4.4%), MGIC Investment (MTG -4.8%), Essent Group (ESNT -4.4%), and Genworth (GNW -1.9%).
Mortgage REITs, too, are dropping after rising for three sessions. iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) slides 3.7%.
Among mREITs, AGNC (AGNC -0.4%) and Annaly Capital (NLY -0.4%) are faring better than most as they both said their book value per share have improved after the end of Q1.
Those that aren't getting any love include: MFA Financial (MFA -6.6%), Invesco Mortgage (IVR -8.0%), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC -6.0%), Arlington Asset (AI -4.7%).
Capstead Mortgage (CMO -12.0%) gets hammered after reporting that BV sank 30% during Q1; though it observed 4%-5% improvement since the quarter-end.
Commercial mortgage REITs also decline — Starwood Property (STWD -4.5%), Colony Credit (CLNC -12.0%), Ladder Capital (LADR -2.4%), Apollo Commercial (ARI -7.9%), Granite Point (GPMT -8.7%).
