With 3.84M more people filing for unemployment this week, bringing the tally up to 30.2M in the last six weeks, and mortgage rates at an all-time low, mortgage-related stocks are taking a beating again.

Mortgage servicers, caught between consumers who can't pay mortgages and bondholders who still need to get paid, are particularly hard hit — New Residential (NRZ -6.4% ), Ocwen Financial (OCN -6.5% ), Mr. Cooper (COOP -3.0% ), and PennyMac Financial (PFSI -4.8% ).

Mortgage insurers decline as well — Radian (RDN -4.4% ), MGIC Investment (MTG -4.8% ), Essent Group (ESNT -4.4% ), and Genworth (GNW -1.9% ).

Mortgage REITs, too, are dropping after rising for three sessions. iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) slides 3.7% .

Among mREITs, AGNC (AGNC -0.4% ) and Annaly Capital (NLY -0.4% ) are faring better than most as they both said their book value per share have improved after the end of Q1.

Those that aren't getting any love include: MFA Financial (MFA -6.6% ), Invesco Mortgage (IVR -8.0% ), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC -6.0% ), Arlington Asset (AI -4.7% ).

Capstead Mortgage (CMO -12.0% ) gets hammered after reporting that BV sank 30% during Q1; though it observed 4%-5% improvement since the quarter-end.

Commercial mortgage REITs also decline — Starwood Property (STWD -4.5% ), Colony Credit (CLNC -12.0% ), Ladder Capital (LADR -2.4% ), Apollo Commercial (ARI -7.9% ), Granite Point (GPMT -8.7% ).

ETFs: DMO, PGZ, JLS, CMBS, LMBS,