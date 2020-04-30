Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI -5.3% ) is collaborating with contract research organization (CRO) PROMETRIKA on an international, randomized, 230-subject study evaluating low-dose Xpovio (selinexor) in severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

PROMETRIKA will be responsible for managing U.S. clinical trial sites, including on-site monitoring and ensuring accurate data collection.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

Selinexor is a nuclear export inhibitor that was approved in the U.S. in July 2019 for treatment-resistant multiple myeloma. It works by interfering with the action of a protein called XPO1, leading to the accumulation of tumor suppressor proteins in the cell nucleus which amplifies tumor suppression.