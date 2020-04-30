Earlier this week, the U.S. Commerce Department issued a final rule requiring export licenses for any transaction involving the Chinese military or private companies that support military end use.

The Semiconductor Industry Association was concerned the "broad rules will unnecessarily expand export controls for semiconductors and create further uncertainty for our industry during this time of unprecedented global economic turmoil."

In a new filing, Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updates its risk factors to include the new ruling, noting that China represented 22% and 29% of its overall revenue for FY19 and the nine months ended March 29, respectively.

Key quote: "There is no assurance that we will be issued licenses that we may apply for on a timely basis or at all, which could limit our ability to operate and adversely impact our revenues in China."