Cboe Global Markets Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 30, 2020 1:30 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)CBOEBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (+38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $357.19M (+27.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBOE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.