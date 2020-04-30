WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.8M (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WETF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.