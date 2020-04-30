The King has spoken about the potential for the current NBA season to be canceled.

"Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything," tweets Lebron James.

That's the kind of social media blast to 46M followers that could sell some shoes for Nike (NKE -1.1% ).

