TriMas (TRS -6.1% ) reported Q1 net sales growth of 5.4% Y/Y, driven by acquisitions and solid organic growth in its Packaging group.

Sales by segments: Packaging $100.05M (+12.6% Y/Y); Aerospace $48.92M (+7.3% Y/Y); and Specialty Products $33.82M (-13.2% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 162 bps to 25.4%; and operating margin declined by 57 bps to 10.9%.

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $3.4M, compared to $15.1M a year ago; and Free Cash Flow of $1.8M.

Company has $337.3M of cash and aggregate availability under its revolving credit facility, $206.1M of cash on hand and a leverage ratio of 2.2x, as of March 31, 2020.

During the quarter company repurchased ~2.8% of its outstanding common stock for $31.6M.

For 2Q20 company expect the impacts of COVID-19 to be more severe in their Aerospace and Specialty Products segments.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting demand, operational and economic uncertainty caused by it, company has withdrawn its FY20 guidance.

