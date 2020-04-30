Apple Hospitality (APLE -4.8% ) becomes Baird analyst Michael Bellisario's new top pick in the hotel REIT space and adds a "Fresh Pick" designation to boot, noting an attractive risk/reward given its select-service and primarily non-gateway market exposures.

With only a handful of APLE properties closed, near-term fundamental outperformance vs. peers

APLE replaces Host Hotels (HST -2.5% ) as Baird's prior top pick — "rotating into other names with greater financial leverage and equity upside potential is appropriate as sentiment rebounds and fundamentals bottom."

Also sees Summit Hotel Properties' (INN -8.4% ) risk/reward as attractive, "especially for investors seeking greater financial leverage/equity upside potential."

Expects recovery to start with leisure transient segment first, then business transient, with group business last to rebound.

Looking ahead to Q1 hotel REIT earnings, Bellisario doesn't see too many surprises, especially on the downside, as that's already priced into shares. RevPar growth might be worse than expected but bottom-line might be better-than-feared, he writes.

"We would use future pullbacks to become more positive," Bellisario writes.

He rates APLE Outperform, contrasting with the Quant rating of Neutral, and agreeing with the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 3 Neutral).

Other hotel REITs that Baird covers: DRH, PEB, RLJ, SHO, XHR.