Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.94 (+164.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.78B (+5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.