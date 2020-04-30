Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (-3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QSR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.

