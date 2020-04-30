ITT (NYSE:ITT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $631.89M (-9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ITT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.