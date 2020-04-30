High-yield ETFs are winning over more investors after the Federal Reserve expanded its bond-buying program to includes some recently downgraded high-yield debt and the ETFs that track them.

Junk bond ETFs have pulled in $5.2B of inflows this month, according to Bloomberg data, with BlackRock's iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG -0.3% ) attracting $3.6B, which would be a monthly record for the ETF.

State Street's SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK -0.3% ) has taken in $1.3B. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB -0.3% ) appears set for its best month ever.

Including so-called fallen angel bonds in the Fed program helps ease fears about the recently investment-grade securities.

“Even if they don’t end up buying a ton of high yield, just the fact it was mentioned gives investors a lot of comfort, if they know the Fed is going to be potentially in there buying as well,” said Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network.