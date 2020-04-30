High-yield ETFs are winning over more investors after the Federal Reserve expanded its bond-buying program to includes some recently downgraded high-yield debt and the ETFs that track them.
Junk bond ETFs have pulled in $5.2B of inflows this month, according to Bloomberg data, with BlackRock's iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG -0.3%) attracting $3.6B, which would be a monthly record for the ETF.
State Street's SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK -0.3%) has taken in $1.3B. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB -0.3%) appears set for its best month ever.
Including so-called fallen angel bonds in the Fed program helps ease fears about the recently investment-grade securities.
“Even if they don’t end up buying a ton of high yield, just the fact it was mentioned gives investors a lot of comfort, if they know the Fed is going to be potentially in there buying as well,” said Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network.
Now read: Whistling Past The Graveyard »