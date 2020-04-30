Beginning in late June, Ford (F -3.1% ) expects to begin calling back salaried employees who have been working remotely during the stay-at-home orders.

The automaker says about 124K employees will be in that final group of employees to return to their offices. Many work in Detroit, where the number of COVID-19 cases is elevated.

Plant workers are expected to gradually return to work as early as next month.

Both white collar and blue collar workers will need to clear a pre-work health assessment and temperature checks, including thermal body scanners and handheld readers, when entering Ford buildings.