Olin (OLN -18.2% ) shares sink as much as 20% after Q1 earnings missed estimates, with analysts flagging a decline in the price of caustic soda and operational issues at the company's chlor-alkali business.

Citi analyst Eric Petrie says Q1 adjusted EBITDA was below estimates, and better earnings in Olin's Epoxy and Winchester businesses were more than offset by a miss in Chlor-alkali Products and Vinyls.

Stifel's Vincent Anderson says Olin faced operational challenges during the quarter, due to railroad transportation issues in Canada, a phenol shortage in Europe and a forced shutdown in China due to COVID-19 disruptions.

KeyBanc's Aleksey Yefremov says the EBITDA miss was driven by a larger than expected decline in the caustic soda price, operational issues in Canada in chlor-alkali, supplier outage in Europe and weaker demand in Asia in the epoxy business.