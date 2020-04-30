Nano cap ThermoGenesis (THMO +73.6% ) jumps more than a 13x surge in volume in apparent response to performance characteristics of its SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Fast Detection Kit that it published on its website.

Although the sample sizes were modest, the data showed 100% sensitivity (n=10) and 95.8% [should be 96% (n=48/50)] specificity.

The latter is the most important characteristic for epidemiologists since too many false positive results will compromise their efforts in contact tracing and research into the spread and persistence of the pandemic.