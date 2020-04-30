Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reports FQ2 results after the bell today with analysts expecting about $54.64B in revenue and $2.26 EPS. For Q3, the Street sees $51.61B in revenue, a 39.2% gross margin, and $9.26B in operating expenses.

In February, Apple pulled its Q2 guidance due to the pandemic-related supply chain disruption in China. The tech giant's retail stores outside of China and Korea remaining closed.

Analysts are expecting a Y/Y decline in iPhone revenues with the severity ranging from -15% at Credit Suisse to 32% at BofA.

The Street expects a stronger showing for Services and Wearables,

Share repurchases: Evercore and Bernstein predict that Apple will add $75-100B to its share repurchase program, which would go against companies like Intel that have pulled buybacks during the macro uncertainties.

Consensus estimate breakdown: iPhone, $28.39B; iPad, $4.28B; Mac, $5.26B; Wearables, Home and Accessories, $7B; Services, $12.85B.