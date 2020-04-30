Halliburton (HAL -5.5% ) will lay off another 240 employees in Oklahoma after cutting 350 employees at the same location three weeks ago.

The company also is shuttering its Kilgore facility after 87 years and moving the operations out of Texas, consolidating operations in Louisiana, which the Texas Workforce Commission says will result in 233 layoffs.

Halliburton said earlier this month that it had cut its workforce by 1,500 in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Louisiana.

The cutbacks are the result of plunging oil prices and weak global demand resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.