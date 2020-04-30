Belarus Potash Company's contract agreement with China at $220/metric ton - a $70/mt decline on the previous contract - should set a global price floor for potash but a "meaningful rebound" will be challenging, says BMO analyst Joel Jackson.

Potash spot prices should rise by ~$10/mt in H2, Jackson says, but he remains cautious on "ample supply from ramping new capacity and incumbent volume recapture aspirations after a poor 2019."

Jackson also notes that Chinese ports were "stuffed with inventory already," ahead of the contract.

Bloomberg's Jason Miner thinks the deal will unlock volume but highlights that crop prices are king, and says "the new pricing level mirrors the prior post-cartel bottom, set in 2016, when corn prices were at almost exactly this low."