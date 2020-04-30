Only 71% of shares were voted in favor of Goldman Sachs (GS -3.5% ) CEO David Solomon's $27.5M pay package for 2019, the Financial Times reports, the weakest approval since 2016 and far below the 91% approval the bank's pay proposals garnered a year ago.

The chair of Goldman's compensation committee, Michele Burns, told shareholders at the company's virtual annual meeting that it's difficult to compare Solomon's 2019 pay with his 2018 compensation, since he didn't become CEO until October of 2018.

She also pointed out that Solomon's 2019 pay isn't much higher than the $27.3M annualized rate of his predecessor, Lloyd Blankfein, for 2018.

At the meeting, Susan Perez, a portfolio manager at Harrington Investments asked if the bank would consider suspending executive bonuses and dividends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solomon told her that executive compensation is "an important responsibility" at both the board and committee level and shareholder feedback provides "valuable input" in those talks.

The bank, like its Wall Street peers, has insisted they'll keep paying dividends.

Previously: Goldman CEO pay boost gets thumbs down from ISS - Bloomberg (April 29)