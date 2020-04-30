Offshore driller Valaris (VAL +6.5% ) says it could take up to two years to reactivate idle equipment, as contracts dry up during the rout in oil prices.

Valaris posted a $3B net loss for Q1 compared to a $216M net loss in Q4 2019, and revenues fell 11% Q/Q to $457M as fleet utilization declined to 59% from 61% in the prior quarter.

The company says it will put aside several rigs, including three drillships, a semisubmersible and five jackups for eventual return to service and retire 11 other drillships, prompting nearly $3B in asset impairment charges for the quarter.

Valaris says it plans to reactivate the nine rigs when dayrates and contract durations improve, but it does not expect that to happen for two years.

"This challenging environment is also impacting existing contracts for offshore drillers as operators move to cancel and delay well programs, along with asking for pricing concessions and other modifications to contract terms," CEO Tom Burke says.