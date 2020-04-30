Nascar is poised to be among the first major events to resume, with AP reporting that Nascar will resume its season on May 17.

Earlier today, sports like the NBA were conflicted, with reports indicating a full season cancellation would occur, while others indicated no such thing was being evaluated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci , director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in mid-April said sports events with audiences are conceivable in Phase 3 of the reopening.

Yesterday, the NY AG was pressing pay TV providers like Charter Communications (CHTR), Altice USA (ATUS), AT&T (T), Comcast (CMCSA), Dish Network (DISH), RCN and Verizon (VZ) to provide refunds for sports programming that failed to materialize due to the pandemic.