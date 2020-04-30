Visa (NYSE:V) gains 1.1% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.39 beats the consensus of $1.35.

Notes that underlying business drivers slowed during the quarter, with significant declines in the month of March, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payments volume for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 5% Y/Y in constant dollars, with cross-border volume falling 2% and processed transactions up 7%.

Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 came in at $5.85B, beating the $5.75B consensus; increased 7% Y/Y.

Q2 total operating expenses of $1.93B, up 3% on non-GAAP basis.

Q2 Visa credit and debt total volume of $2.79T vs. $3.08T in Q1.

Isn't providing fiscal full-year 2020 outlook.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

