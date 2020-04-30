Stag Industrial REIT (NYSE:STAG) collected 99% of March base rental billings and 90% of April base rental billings to date.

"Our company is well positioned in this environment given our broadly diversified portfolio of industrial real estate, which is supported by significant liquidity and historically low leverage," said CEO Ben Butcher.

Q1 core FFO per share of 47 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 46 cents and increased from 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 cash net operating income of $93.7M, up 25% Y/Y; same-store cash NOI of $73.4M, up 2.5% Y/Y.

Occupancy rate of 96.2% for total portfolio at March 31, 2020 compares with 95.0% at Dec. 31, 2020; occupancy rate of 97.0% for operating portfolio at Q1-end vs. 96.6% at Q4-end.

Commenced operating portfolio leases of 1.8M square feet for the quarter, resulting in a cash rent change and straight-line rent change of 3.3% and 11.2%, respectively.

Conference call on May 1 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: STAG Industrial FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 30)