Thinly traded nano cap Verona Pharma (VRNA -30.1% ) is down on more than a 4x surge in volume in apparent response to its disclosure that it continues preparations for a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in moderate-to-severe COPD patients, originally planned to start in Q3, to start "as soon as possible," but it is investigating the potential impact of COVID-19, including its effect on the trial design, cost and timelines. It also states that the study is subject to securing sufficient capital to fund the program.

In January, it announced positive results from a Phase 2b study.