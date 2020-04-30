Cemex (CX -3.1% ) reported a nearly 8% Y/Y increase in Q1 earnings, helped by higher U.S. sales that helped cushion the initial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but cutting debt and attaining investment-grade will now take more time.

Cemex executives said on today's earnings conference call that the company's debt likely would increase $25M-$50M in 2020 and that reducing the debt this year was no longer possible.

The company says it tapped $1.1B of a revolving credit facility and other credit lines last month to boost its cash position, and received a nearly $500M payout from selling a cement plant in Kentucky.

Cemex's free cash flow after maintenance capital spending during the quarter fell to a negative $276M.