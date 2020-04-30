Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) says most of the market volatility it experienced related to the COVID-19 pandemic occurred in the second and third week of March 2020.

The company has timely met all margin calls and all 17 active counterparties continued to to provide it with access to repurchase financing during Q1.

To increase liquidity in March, Armour significantly reduced its portfolio of agency securities (including TBA securities) by 68% compared with Dec. 31, 2019.

To maintain modestly positive overall portfolio duration, Armour also terminated interest rate swaps during March. This reduced its swap portfolio from $8B to $4B notional while also reducing the weighted average remaining term from 53 months to 46 months at March 31, 2020.

ARR expects to announce its decision regarding the amount of Q2 dividends on common stock in the latter part of June 2020 as well as whether it will return to its prior monthly dividend policy.

Q1 core income, including drop income, of 43 cents vs. consensus estimate of 48 cents; compares with 55 cents in Q4 2019.

Core income, including drop income, of ~$28.0M.

Book value per common share of $11.10 at March 31, 2020; estimated to be $11.01 at April 27, 2020.

As of April 27, 2020, the company's liquidity, including cash and unencumbered securities, exceeded $460M; that compares with $360M at March 31, 2020.

ARR slips 0.9% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on May 1 at 8:30 AM ET.

