DB highlights SMID-cap cloud firm ripe for a comeback

A fourth-quarter miss on billings and a relatively quick exit from its chief growth officer shifted sentiment on Anaplan (PLAN -1.4% ) for the worse, Deutsche Bank notes - but it's initiating the stock at Buy, counting on a quick rebound.

"Anaplan was once the darling" of the Software-as-a-Service peer group before Q4, the bank says - a turn that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic ( down 10% since March 9 vs. peers up 3% , it's among the worst-performing software stocks).

The company in Q4 reported year-over-year billings growth of 25% after a few large deals pushed into future quarters. But DB doesn't believe the miss was related to demand, nor was it competition, as checks came in strong on Anaplan's penetration of digital transformation budgets. (The bank does point to some material sales staff turnover, including replacement of Americas and EMEA regional heads.)

But more than 20 conversations with customers and partners leads Deutsche Bank to expect a robust comeback: Planning tools become more valuable as the environment gets more uncertain (which could pull forward opportunities); underlying demand still looks quite strong; and the partner ecosystem looks more engaged than ever.

"Given that it will be tough to have near-term conviction on numbers for any software player, we prefer to look for those that will emerge stronger post COVID-19," the bank says.

It's set a price target of $50, now implying 22% upside.