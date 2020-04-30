Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Q1 results:

Revenues: $5,548M (+5.1%); product sales: $5,467M (+5.1%); HIV: $4,134M (+14.3%).

$200M in sales resulted from customer inventory builds to satisfy 90-day prescriptions during the pandemic, expected to reverse in the coming quarters.

Top sellers: Biktarvy: $1,693M (+113.5%); Genvoya: $824M (-18.8%); Truvada: $406M (-33.0%); Odefsey: $409M (+3.0%); Descovy: $458M (+33.9%); Yescarta: $140M (+45.8%).

Net income: $1,551M (-21.5%); non-GAAP net income: $2,139M (flat); EPS: $1.22 (-20.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.68 (+0.6%).

140K courses of remdesivir will be manufactured by the end of May, more than 1M by year-end.

2020 guidance: Pandemic disruptions expected to negatively impact operations, but the specifics are uncertain at present.

Gilead Sciences EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue