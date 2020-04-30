In recent weeks, Wells Fargo (WFC -3.1% ) revived a special group for bad energy loans as it braces for the fallout from the collapse in oil prices, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The team, which is part of the credit-resolution group, includes many bankers who have worked with the same oil and gas producers at WFC's investment bank.

They're working alongside bankruptcy specialists who have been reassigned to focus solely on energy to help the bank handle the expected surge in restructurings.