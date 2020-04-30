Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) continued their comeback in volatile trading today, lifted by hopes for higher fuel consumption as COVID-19 lockdown measures are rolled back.

June WTI settled +25.1% to $18.84/bbl following yesterday's 22% surge, but the front-month contract still lost 8% for the month; June Brent, which expired at the end of today's session, ended +12.1% at $25.27/bbl, with the front-month contract closing the month 11.1% higher.

The S&P energy sector (XLE -2.3% ) is not going along for the ride today in a round of apparent profit-taking after its huge run, which critics suggest was unjustified given the weak industry and sector fundamentals.

"Investors continue to see a steady stream of headlines of crude production cuts," says Oanda's Edward Moya. "Big oil is starting to have landmark moments that signal deeper production cuts across the globe will be happening quickly."

But Citigroup analysts say the "worst is likely yet to come" for the oil market, with global storage near its limits even as a recovery in demand starts.

~3M bbl/day of supply has been halted in North America as prices crash, but Citi thinks it is not nearly enough to balance the market.

The firm foresees a "sharp increase" in global demand by the middle of Q3, though recovery will still only be at 80%-85% of last year's levels, and jet fuel consumption will not rebound to prior levels until well into 2022.

