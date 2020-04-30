Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is cooling off just a bit after running to a new high today. The e-commerce giant's estimate of ~$4.0B of COVID-19 costs in Q2 appears to be drawing notice.

Bezos: "If you're a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat because we're not thinking small."

Total revenue in North America in Q1 was $46.1B vs. $44.3B consensus, while international revenue was $19.1B vs. $19.1B. AWS revenue came in at $10.2B vs. $10.3B consensus.

Operating income of was reported at $3.99B (-9% Y/Y) vs. the company's guidance range of $3.0B to $4.2B and $4.07B consensus. Operating margin was 5.3% of sales vs. 5.5% consensus.

Free cash flow increased to $24.3B for the trailing twelve months, compared with $23.0B for the trailing twelve months a year ago.

Looking ahead, Amazon expects Q2 revenue of $75.0B to $81.0B vs. $77.9B consensus and operating income of -$1.5B to +$1.5B as COVID-19 costs cut in.

Shares of Amazon are down 4.32% in AH trading to $2,371.40.

Previously: Amazon EPS misses by $1.10, beats on revenue (April 30)