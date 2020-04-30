Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) falls 5.3% after reporting a FQ3 revenue beat and EPS miss for the period ending on March 29, which featured little coronavirus damage.

Coronavirus impact: Notebook solutions had greater than expected demand due to the remote work shift, which brought desktop solutions down. Smart video hard drive demand was also down. Mobile flash bit shipments remained "modest."

Q3 revenue breakdown: Client Devices, $1.8B (+13% Y/Y); Data Center, $1.5B (+22%); Client Solutions, $821M (+2%).

Operating cash flow totaled $142M with FCF of $176M. WDC ended the quarter with $2.9B in cash and equivalents.

WDC is suspending its dividend to improve its leverage ratios.

Q4 guidance sees revenue of $4.2-4.5B (consensus: $4.3B) and EPS of $1-1.40 (consensus: $1.22).

