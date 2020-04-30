Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) reports better than expected Q1 earnings but a 16% slide in revenues to $922M.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA rose to $784M vs. $755M in the year-ago quarter; cash flow from operating activities totaled $836M.

Q1 oil production averaged 209K boe/day, flat compared with a year ago but exceeding the high end of the company's guidance range.

Concho says it is further reducing planned 2020 capital spending to $1.6B, representing a 40% decrease from its initial capital spending expectations for the year, and is targeting $100M in operating and G&A cost reductions.

The company expects full-year production to remain relatively consistent with 2019 divestiture-adjusted volumes.