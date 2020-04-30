Atlassian -3.6% after guidance points to slowdown
- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is off 3.6% postmarket after its fiscal Q3 earnings, where it fairly easily cleared consensus expectations but guided toward a current-quarter below forecasts.
- Revenues rose 33% to $411.6M, and operating loss narrowed to $19.9M from a year-ago loss of $27.6M.
- IFRS net loss narrowed accordingly, to $158.8M from a year-ago loss of $202.8M; it included a noncash charge of $141.8M from marking the exchange feature of exchangeable notes to fair value.
- (Non-IFRS operating income rose to $77.2M from $58M, with 19% margin, and net income rose to $61.9M from $52.4M. Free cash flow was $140.3M; cash flow from operations was $156.3M.)
- Total customer count at quarter's end was 171,051, after adding a net new 6,261.
- Liquidity at quarter's end was $2.1B.
- For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $400M-415M (vs. consensus for $418.4M), gross margin of 14-17%, and EPS of $0.17-0.22 (vs. consensus for $0.23). Full-year guidance is in line.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
