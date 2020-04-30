MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) slips in AH trading after pulling the Band-aid for a quarter that included casino closings in Macau and the U.S.

Revenue was down 21% for Las Vegas Strip revenue properties and 10% for regional casinos. MGM China saw a 63% drop in revenue during the quarter.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDAR plunged 61% to $295M, primarily attributable to the temporary suspension of casino operations.

CFO statement: "We continue to implement an extensive number of initiatives to optimize our cash position, and currently estimate that while all of our properties are closed in the U.S., our domestic cash outflows, including interest, taxes, and rent (net of dividends received from MGP), are approximately $270 million per month."

MGM pulled its previous 2020 outlook due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.