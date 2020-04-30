Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is higher after posting a 0.3% drop in organic sales in Q1, which stacks up favorably considering the impact of the pandemic.

The company says ongoing EBIT was $266M vs. $298M a year ago after posting a negative mark for the European business.

CFO update: "During the quarter, we continued to build on our multi-year efforts to strengthen our balance sheet and ensure the long-term health of the business. We took aggressive actions to protect cash and build liquidity to solidify our ability to manage through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

Looking ahead, Whirlpool sees full-year revenue growth of -13% to -18% and a 10% to 15% drop in organic sales.

Shares of Whirlpool are up 2.47% AH to $114.50.

