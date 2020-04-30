Stocks drop but wrap best month since 1987

Stocks slid into the red, as grim economic data from both sides of the Atlantic unsettled investors: Dow -1.2% , S&P 500 -0.9% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

Total unemployment claims since the start of virus mandated lockdowns surpassed 30M in the U.S., while the ECB boosted its stimulus measures in an attempt to get Europe going.

Reports of the Trump Administration planning retaliatory measures against China also hurt confidence.

Despite today's declines, the S&P jumped 12.7% in April and the Dow gained 11.1% for their biggest monthly gains since 1987, while the Nasdaq surged 15.5% for its best monthly gain since 2000.

Bank stocks were among Wall Street's biggest losers, with Bank of America -2.9% , Citigroup -3.4% and J.P. Morgan -2.2% .

June WTI crude futures closed +25.1% to $18.84/bbl on signs fuel consumption is starting to recover in the world's biggest economies.

The two-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields both fell a basis point to 0.18% and 0.62%, respectively.