El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) reports comparable sales fell 1.5% to match the consensus expectation for Q1. Comparable sales at company-owned restaurants were down 0.7% and franchised outlets saw a 2.2% decline/

Restaurant margin was 17.6% of sales vs. 16.1% consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.4M vs. $10.7M consensus and $14.2M a year ago.

El Pollo Loco is sequential improvement during the restaurant dine-in closing period, with system same store sales improving six straight weeks and coming in at slightly better than negative 10% last week.

Shares of LOCO are up 0.90% in AH trading to $12.34.

