Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is down 5% postmarket after its Q1 earnings topped expectations but pointed toward a Q2 slowdown.

In the near- and intermediate term, we expect our financial performance to be impacted by the global pandemic and economic crisis," the company says. "While some of our customers are scaling to address high volumes of inquiries and adapt to a new environment, others are facing financial stress and have seen their customer interactions decline.

Revenues rose 31% to $237.5M, and gross profit (non-GAAP) rose 39% to $186M. Gross margin ticked up to 78.3% from 73.5%.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP operating income jumped to $9.2M from $583,000, and net income rose to $12.4M from $5.1M.

It's withdrawing full-year guidance. For Q2, it's forecasting revenue of $237M-$243M (below consensus for $246.2M) and non-GAAP operating income of $8M-$12M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release